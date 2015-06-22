Everyone has been buzzing about Orange is the New Black's new breakout star Ruby Rose and her resemblance to pop star Justin Bieber. So when the two came together in Las Vegas over the weekend, fans went wild.

The OITNB star has said she's been mistaken for Justin Photo: Getty Images

The friendship first blossomed days earlier on June 18 when the Canadian singer and the actress – who has revealed to Vanity Fair that she's been mistaken for Justin – struck up a witty banter over Twitter. “Nice piano,” he tweeted at the 29-year-old TV star after seeing a pic of her playing piano while being surrounded by paper plates featuring his face. Ruby responded by saying, “You’re welcome to use it anytime.”



Putting their friendship on the fast track this past weekend, the duo were introduced backstage during Avicii's show at the Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club during the Electric Daisy Carnival and later shared photos from the event.

"Twinning," Ruby wrote alongside a picture of them together on Instagram.

#twinning A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jun 20, 2015 at 5:55pm PDT



Another post shows Justin taking a selfie while fans look on. "Haha photos of photos of photos," she wrote to her 2.5 million followers.

Over the weekend the "Baby" singer also posted a couple of the same pics to his 30 million followers and gave his fans a couple of surprise performances. He took over the stage on Saturday afternoon for an impromptu rendition of his song "Where Are Ü Now" at Las Vegas hotspot Drai's and later that night he warmed up the crowd with a drum solo before Chris Brown's performance at the club.

@JustinBieber hopped behind the mic LIVE today at our #EDCWeek festivities! #DraisLV #EDCLV #Vegas A video posted by Drai's BeachClub Nightclub (@draislv) on Jun 20, 2015 at 3:04pm PDT

Meanwhile, Australian actress Ruby has been gaining attention for her role as Stella on Orange is the New Black. Her Justin Bieber resemblance was even used as a joke on the show when inmate Alex, played by Laura Prepon, called her the singer's name.

Ruby is currently engaged to clothing designer Phoebe Dahl, the granddaughter of legendary Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl, but the couple put their wedding on hold when Ruby landed her much talked-about role.