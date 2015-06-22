The late Paul Walker's teen daughter Meadow posts photos of her movie star dad from time to time on social media, expressing the special bond she shared with the beloved actor, who lost his life in a 2013 car accident. For Father's Day this year, the 16-year-old shared a sweet childhood photo showing herself as a baby with the Fast and Furious star on Instagram.

The touching snapshot shows Paul lying on the floor while holding a smiling Meadow and giving her a kiss on the cheek. "Happy Father's Day", she captioned the photo.

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her dad, the late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, on Father's Day Photo: Instagram/@meadowwalker

Meadow's tribute attracted over 93,000 likes from Paul's fans, who have continued to show their support to his only daughter following his shocking death.

Sunday was the second Father's Day Meadow has spent without her dad since the November 2013 crash that took his life.

Paul was in the middle of shooting Fast and Furious 7 when he died, and his brothers Cody and Caleb later stepped in to film scenes in his place. The movie, adored by millions of fans, has since gone on to become the fastest film to ever make $1 billion at the box office globally.

Meadow often shares childhood family photos Photo: Instagram/@meadowwalker

The late actor's former co-stars have rallied around to show their support to Meadow following Paul's death, and joined the young teen at the Fast and Furious 7 premiere after-party in April.

Pal Vin Diesel even honored his close friend by naming his daughter, Pauline, after him. "There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord," he told NBC's Today. "I knew he was there and it felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."

To mark his own Father's Day, Vin posted a sweet snap on Instagram holding Pauline saying he was "blessed."

Vin Diesel named his daughter Pauline after the late actor Photo: Instagram/@vindiesel

Another of Paul's close friends and co-stars, Tyrese Gibson, gave an update on Meadow over a year on from her dad's passing. "She's really in a great space," Tyrese told People. "She's really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy."