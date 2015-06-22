Pippa Middleton has always been a fashion icon, but she seems to be making her way into the fashion industry. Kate Middleton's little sister showcased her own designs when she stepped out on Friday afternoon wearing her limited edition Tabitha Webb dress to the Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club, London.

Pippa wore the limited edition dress to the Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club Photo: Getty Images

The 31-year-old has collaborated with celebrated London fashion designer Tabitha Webb to create an exclusive $450 silk pink tea dress and matching scarf to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. As a long-term ambassador for the charity, Pippa will raise even more funds for the BHF when she participates in the 40th annual 54-mile London to Brighton bike ride on June 21.

Pippa Middleton is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Pippa said it was a "great experience" collaborating with the designer on the one-off designs. It was a great experience collaborating with Tabitha Webb on the style and design of the two pieces," Pippa said. "As an ambassador of the British Heart Foundation, I am delighted that all profits of the sales will go towards their life-saving research into heart disease. Creating the limited-edition pieces was a fun and creative way to fundraise for their London to Brighton cycle challenge."

The dress is available for $450 Photo: HELLO!

Pippa has long been a fan of Tabitha's label, so she was an obvious designer for Pippa to team up with on the limited edition pieces. The admiration is mutual, with Tabitha saying it was an "absolute pleasure" to work with Pippa.

"I'm really honored to be a part of such an amazing project. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Pippa throughout the designing process and we are delighted with the outcome," Tabitha said. "The dress is perfect for the summer – either worn with a denim jacket and pumps for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a special occasion."

The dress ($450) and scarf ($145) will be available exclusively in Tabitha Webb’s Belgravia store and online at tabithawebb.co.uk. All profits will go to the British Heart Foundation on behalf of Pippa Middleton’s London to Brighton Bike Ride.

Tommy Hilfiger told HELLO! he'd love Pippa to be a brand ambassador Photos: Getty Images

Her model moment comes after Tommy Hilfiger recently told said he's looking at Pippa to be a brand ambassador. "I was with her sister Pippa last night in London," Tommy told HELLO! at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City Wednesday night. "And she’s a candidate for Tommy Hilfiger."

Before becoming the face of the brand, Tommy admitted that he started by sending her some clothes first. "I sent the preppy casual summer dresses and things like that," he said. "I hope she wears them."