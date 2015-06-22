After wrapping up production on his latest film, Money Monster, George Clooney could have jumped into a new project, but instead he hit the open road with best friend, and best man at his wedding, Rande Gerber for their annual boys-only motorcycle trip. With their wives, fast-friends Amal and Cindy Crawford, back at home, the long-time friends kicked off their two-week journey in Jalisco, Mexico, home to their Casamigos tequila distillery.



Joined by friend and fellow Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman, George and Rande are currently making their way from Mexico up to California. The traveling tradition started in 2013, when the two-wheeled enthusiasts cruised across America to help launch their now-very-successful liquor brand.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber are currently making their way to California from Mexico's Jalisco Photo: Twitter/@casamigos

The adventure incorporates three of George’s favorite things – motorcycles, Mexico and his beloved tequila. "Sometimes Amal will ask, ‘Are you going to wear a tequila T-shirt again?" the actor told HELLO! earlier this year about his go-to piece of clothing, "And I go, ‘Yes. I am selling tequila!"



Road trips, hanging with the guys and toasting to life aside – the most important thing in George’s world is and always will be wife Amal. "From the moment I met her until now, spending the rest of my life with her has been the thing that brings me the most joy," he told us, adding, "I didn't think I was ever going to have that so it's extra special."

Our road trip continues.. Una foto publicada por Rande Gerber (@randegerber) el 18 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 10:58 PDT



Entrepreneur Rande has been documenting their travels on his Instagram account. The friends can be seen filling up on gas and stopping to take memorable pictures of the vast and rocky landscape along the historic Route 66 highway.

Even though it appears that George is having the time of his life, he doesn't stay away from his wife for too long. "Our deal is that we can't be more than a week away from one another," George told the Daily Mirror. “My life right now is really great.”