Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe enjoy a Roman holiday

There's nothing like a little quality mother-daughter time especially when it is in Italy. Reese Witherspoon recently took her 15-year-old look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe on a vacation to Rome, and to our delight, she shared their travels on Instagram along the way. Reese started teasing her adventure by sharing a picture of an iconic Italian food: pizza. "You had me at pizza," she wrote to her 3 million followers on Tuesday. "Hello #VacationAdventures #GuessWhereIAm."

The guessing game continued as the 39-year-old shared more snaps. "Um...yup....pretty sure #Humpdaydoes not translate here," she captioned a photo of herself from behind holding a cup of coffee overlooking Rome. "#VacationAdventures #PostcardFromAfar @DraperJamesGirl (Have you guessed where I am yet?)." The starlet finally confirmed her location with a shot of her gladiator sandals writing, "When in #Rome!!! @avaphillippe (OK, cat is out of the bag. We love you Italy!) #VacationAdventures #MomHumor."

With her daughter in tow, Reese played tourist checking out some of the local sites. "One of my favorite churches #StIgnatius," she wrote alongside a picture of herself in the stunning church. "Beautiful sculpture and the ceiling has the most intricate paintings. #Breathtaking! #VacationAdventures #Roma." They also later visited the famous Sistine Chapel to check out the incredible artwork.

Unlike most family vacations though, Reese took her daughter to meet a legend. "What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend," she wrote alongside a picture of the threesome. The snap also showed us once again how Reese's daughter is her splitting image. Wearing a white lace dress the teen looked like an A-lister herself posing with the fashion designer.

This isn't the first time we've seen look-alike Ava. Reese shared a picture before heading out to the premiere of her film Hot Pursuit in May looking just like her daughter aside from Ava's funky blue hair. "Me and my girl. Ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe," she captioned the Instagram picture.





Ava is Reese's eldest child from her first marriage to. They also had a son Deacon together in 2003. The Southern Belle is now married to agent

and they had son Tennessee James Toth in 2012.