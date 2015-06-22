Taylor Swift convinces Apple Music to pay artists after writing open letter

If you didn't believe Taylor Swift dominated the music world before, you will now after Apple Music change their policy based on an open letter she wrote on Sunday. "I write this to explain why I’ll be holding back my album, 1989, from the new streaming service, Apple Music," she began in a Tumblr post. "I’m sure you are aware that Apple Music will be offering a free 3 month trial to anyone who signs up for the service. I’m not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months. I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company."

Taylor penned an open letter that changed the music industry Photo: Getty Images



The 25-year-old went on to explain how this protest wasn't for the sake of making more money for herself, but rather to look out for other artists. "This is not about me. Thankfully I am on my fifth album and can support myself, my band, crew, and entire management team by playing live shows," she continued. "This is about the new artist or band that has just released their first single and will not be paid for its success. This is about the young songwriter who just got his or her first cut and thought that the royalties from that would get them out of debt. This is about the producer who works tirelessly to innovate and create, just like the innovators and creators at Apple are pioneering in their field...but will not get paid for a quarter of a year's worth of plays on his or her songs."

To Apple, Love Taylor http://t.co/GN9jiRkqlj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 21, 2015





Not only did fans and other artists take notice, but so did Apple. Hours after her open letter went viral, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Services and Software Eddy Cue announced that the company will pay artists, even during the 90-day free trial period. "We hear you @taylorswift13 and indie artists. Love, Apple," he tweeted. He also wrote, "Apple will always make sure that artist are paid #iTunes #AppleMusic," confirming artists would be paid during the trial period.





He later told Billboard magazine that it was Taylor's letter that made him change his mind. "When I woke up this morning and saw what Taylor had written, it really solidified that we needed to make a change," he said. "And so that's why we decided we will now pay artists during the trial period."

A happy Taylor tweeted about the news, saying, "I am elated and relieved. Thank you for your words of support today. They listened to us."





Calvin Harris supported his girlfriend Taylor via a Twitter post Photo: Getty Images

Supportive boyfriend Calvin Harris even took to Twitter to comment on how proud he was of Taylor writing, "I just played a gig inside a giant owl and my girl just changed the entire music industry what a day."