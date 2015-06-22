When Gigi Hadid hit the red carpet at the 2015 Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto on Sunday, all eyes were on the fashion world's latest "it" girl, who donned a show-stopping white ensemble complete with a leather jacket emblazoned across the back with #HADID. The 20-year-old's ultra-glam appearance was one of many major fashion moments on the award show's red carpet.

Gigi Hadid hashtagged herself on the Much Music red carpet Photo: Getty Images



Actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Bella Thorne also pulled out all the stops as they posed with screaming fans and made their way into the show. Hailee put on the glitz in a sequinned mini dress with her brown locks sleek and straight, while Bella went va-va-voom in a red lace number that zipped down the front.

Bella rocked a red ensemble for the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland also showed off some skin in a long black dress featuring a low-cut neckline, triangular cut-out in the midsection and a thigh-high split as she posed alongside her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood. The 25-year-old Brit matched with his girlfriend's racy look by wearing black as well.

Sarah coordinated with her beau for the award show Photo: Getty Images

And the guys didn't disappoint either, with Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran and Jason Derulo's all looking dapper for the night out.

While Cody Simpson's cool-guy black leather jacket and Vans may have echoed the rock star vibe of his ex-girlfriend Gigi's outfit, the 18-year-old Cody didn't coincide with the model on the red carpet.

Cody Simpson, who didn't coincide with ex-girlfriend Gigi at the event Photo: Getty Images