Emma Stone on relationship with Andrew Garfield: 'It's so special to me'

Emma Stone is known for being utterly hilarious and fiercely private about her personal life so when she sat down for a recent interview it was no surprise that her answers to questions about her relationship with Andrew Garfield were both funny and defensive.

"See, I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason — because it's all so speculative and baseless," she tells the WSJ. Magazine in response to breakup rumors of her three-year-long relationship. "Once you start responding — once you're like, 'No, that's not true' — then they're like, 'Well, if we push enough, we'll get a comment, so let's see what else we can make up.'"

Emma opens up in the July issue of WSJ. Photo: Angelo Pennetta/WSJ.

The 26-year-old continues: "I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."

Her comments come after she was photographed carrying a bag with Andrew's name on it, something the starlet was aware of. "When I picked up the bag, I was like, 'This is kind of funny if there are any [paparazzi] out there,'" she confesses. "There’s probably some rebelliousness that comes out in me after all these stories and people texting you for weeks about something that, for the most part, is not true. But even when it’s false, I would rather just let it be false.”

The actress understands the interest in her and Andrew's relationship Photo: Getty Images

Again admitting to being overly protective, the Aloha actress said she deleted her entire inbox when her email address and cellphone number were published on WikiLeaks after the Sony hacking debacle. “I was getting all these emails and texts from people I didn’t know — ‘Hi, I’m Joe from the U.K. I like your movies ’— and I was so overwhelmed that I went to my inbox, and I deleted all my emails," says Emma. "In about a 30-second span, I hit ‘Select All’ and ‘Delete Forever,’ and thousands of emails, like six years of emails, are now gone forever. I was just so freaked out that someone was in there."

She adds: “It was horrible. I cried for like an hour. Most of the emails I’m mourning I can still talk to the person and get them back. But there’s others where the person is actually gone. It really sucks.”

When asked exactly how many unknown messages she had received, Emma shyly admits, "It was probably five emails and five texts. I just went there.”

She also went there when revealing who she would choose: Ryan Gosling or Bradley Cooper. Watch the video to find out her answer:

WSJ. Magazine's July/August issue is on newsstands June 27.