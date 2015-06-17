Prince George look-alike's parents react to their son's photo going viral

Meet John III. Prince George may be one of the most famous toddlers in the world, but this little boy might have him beat (at least temporarily). A picture of the cherub-looking tot went viral on the internet on Monday alongside HELLO!'s cover with the new pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton's son and daughter. "My godson thinks he's Prince George," read the caption on the snap posted on Reddit by the boy's 17-year-old godfather that showed the 2-year-old boy pointing at the cover with an identical smile to the little Prince.

A picture of a lookalike Prince George went viral Photo: Reddit

As people buzz about George's doppelgänger, HELLO! chatted with the boy's parents about the instant fame and how this picture even came to be. "I didn't think anything of it," said father John. "We walked past the magazine in Walmart on Sunday and I thought to myself, 'we'll get back to that because it was funny.' When I came back I grabbed the magazine and he said, 'Hey look that's me!' So, then I gave it to him and I snapped a couple of pictures. I didn't realize until later that he pointed at it. It wasn't set up or anything. I sent it to my niece and nephew and he posted it on Reddit and it just went from there."

While John doesn't believe his son looks too much like Prince George, he shared that people do comment on the resemblance often. "I don't see it that much, but people have come up to us and said our son looks like Prince George," he added. "They tell my wife all the time when she's out with him."

Prince George is known for his adorable photogenic moments Photo: Getty Images

And like the little Prince, this tot has a lot of other similarities as well. First, he has a regal name, John III, and the family just so happens to live in a town called London (in Canada.) Little John even has a horse named after him! "We call him smiling Johnny and my uncle-in-law races horses, and he registered that name for his horse," added John. With only a 5-month age gap between the two, John's wife Leslie was also pregnant at the same time as Kate.

Little Johnny's father said his son and the Prince have similar personalities Photo: Getty Images

As new photos were released of George running around the polo match this weekend, John noted that his son is just as expressive and happy as the Prince. "To our family, he's the happiest baby," he noted. "When we go to picnics or family events or parties he's always happy and he's always smiling. It's nice to see that people are sharing his expression."

