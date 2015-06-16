On Empire, Terrence Howard plays a hip-hop mogul with three grown sons fighting over the family business, but in real life, the actor has just revealed he's the proud new dad of a bouncing baby boy. Busy promoting his hit show at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco, Terrence told Access Hollywood he and his wife Mira welcomed a son four weeks ago.

Terrence, 46, and his wife Mira welcomed baby boy Qirin four weeks ago Photo: Getty Images

He explained they named their son Qirin Love after a mythical Chinese creature that is considered a good omen of prosperity and serenity. "He's beautiful and strong and a whirlwind and my wife is so happy," he said.



Already a father of three, Terrence acknowledged that his wife is taking care of the bulk of baby duties, at least in terms of feedings. "She has to be up with him all throughout the day,” he said before quipping, "I wasn't born with boobs — I've started growing some recently!"

Terrence, the Oscar-nominated star of the 2005 film Hustle & Flow, has been enjoying a newfound popularity since re-teaming with his co-star Taraji P. Henson in Empire.

Terrence, seen here with Empire co-star Taraji P Henson in the Monaco casino, spoke as he promoted their hit show in Monte Carlo Photo: Getty Images

While he's sounds like a bit of a softie with his new baby, he has said that he took inspiration for his on-screen patriarch, ruthless record label CEO Lucious Lyon, from the likes of Genghis Khan and Julius Caesar.

"When they were in the middle of accomplishing their goals, they were tyrants," he told Emmy magazine. "The last name is Lyon for a reason. You have to maintain that majestic composure and comportment, and be king of the jungle.”

The popular drama, which also stars Precious breakout actress Gabourey Sidibe, is set to return for a second season later this year.