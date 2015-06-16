With the crazy schedule and odd filming destinations of an actor, getting to shoot a movie with your significant is a major bonus. For Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, filming It’s Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong together was even more special.

“We got engaged right before we started shooting,” Bryan told HELLO! at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of their movie on June 12. “I think that it kind of helped that we’re in it together because it was a tough shoot.”

Bryan and Jamie at the It's Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong premiere Photo: Getty Images

As to why it was so hard, the former One Tree Hill star, 37, continued: “We were running and gunning, and it was really hot in Hong Kong. It was a difficult shoot, so it’s kind of nice to know inherently that your partner has your back no matter what and you’re in it together, so that was cool.”

Jamie couldn’t agree more. “We read the script out loud together and we kind of fell in love with the story, especially with Hong Kong being the third character,” she shared with HELLO!. “We thought it’d be a wonderful adventure to share together so were like ‘why not?’”

Jamie supported her fiancé at his Olevolos Project charity brunch in New York City Photo: Getty Images

The couple have been dating since 2011 and became engaged in December 2013 when Bryan proposed in Jamie’s hometown of San Francisco with a round halo diamond ring by Beverly Hills jeweler Johnathon Arndt. They will also be seen on the big screen together in the comedy Flock of Dudes. “I think we’re going to take a break after this one,” the actor joked. “This was so intense and so much of a spotlight, but you know I think she’s such a great actress so I love working with her.”

Their greatest roles together though may just be on the horizon — becoming Mr. and Mrs. — but for this Bryan knows his part. “Just say yes to everything. Just stay out of the way,” he noted. “That’s all I’m doing.”

The couple also are both in the movie Flock of Dudes together Photo: Getty Images

The very adorable couple have been fairly tight-lipped when it comes to their upcoming nuptials, but Jamie did fill us in on the best advice she has received about planning a wedding. “It would be to enjoy the process,” she said. “It could possibly go out of control but not to fret. Just try to enjoy the process, and at the end of the day, it will all work out.”

One reason the 32-year-old still has her sanity is that they enlisted a wedding planner. “I think that’s the only way to save the engagement — hire someone else to do it,” the fashion blogger continued. “Neither of us are really crazy about the planning nor do we have a very strong vision. We just want everyone to have a good time, so we’re pretty lax about that.”

Bryan said it was nice to have Jamie working with him on the 'tough shoot' Photo: Getty Images



Maybe they will head back to Hong Kong for their honeymoon!