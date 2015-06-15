Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated a major milestone in their relationship ahead of their impending wedding. The Latin beauty took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the duo marking their first anniversary. Cuddling up with their arms around each other, they appeared to be happier than ever. "Happy 1st anniversary love of my life. Never been so happy!! #lucky," Sofia captioned the photo.

Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!! Never been so happy!!#lucky❤️❤️❤️❤️@joemanganiello Una foto publicada por Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) el 14 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 2:21 PDT

The soon-to-wed pair celebrated their first anniversary together on Sunday Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara



Sofia also posted pictures of herself attending the bridal shower of a good friend. The two brides will have had so much to talk about since the actress has said that her own wedding is going to take place soon. She wouldn't be drawn on the exact date or location, only saying that the nuptials would be somewhere "secret" and "very far away".

Luv u @bui0728 #summerwedding Una foto publicada por Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) el 13 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 2:26 PDT

Future bride Sofia attended a friend's bridal shower over the weekend Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Despite keeping the wedding details hush-hush, the happy couple are planning huge affair because they both have a lot of friends and family. "It's gonna be crazy because we want to do something really big," Sofia said earlier this year. "We have to. We tried to make a small list and it didn't work out. Oh my God, it's gonna be insane. We have to plan a lot."

The Modern Family beauty and her beau have been inseparable in the past year. In May the Magic Mike hunk accompanied Sofia to a ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and they later celebrated the graduation of her 23-year-old son Manolo from Emerson College in Boston.

"We want to do something big," Sofia has said of her own nuptials Photo: Getty Images



It's possible they may add to the family as Sofia is keen to make Joe's wish to have children come true. The mother-of-one said it would be "weird" to have a baby since her son is grown up but added: "Joe wants babies and if it's going to make him super-happy, then..."