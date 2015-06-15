Jessica Simpson's daughter cuddles up with CaCee Cobb's baby in new pic

Like mother, like daughter! Jessica Simpson has been a longtime friend of CaCee Cobb and now hopes their kids will be best buddies as well. The singer-turned-fashion-designer shared a picture on Instagram on Saturday showing her 3-year-old mini-me Maxwell sweetly cuddling CaCee's 1-month-old daughter Wilder Frances Faison.

“Maxwell and Wilder – a dream come true for me and @caceecobb #DoubleBFF,” Jessica captioned the adorable snap.

Jessica's daughter Maxwell snuggles up to bff CaCee Cobb's baby Wilder in a new Instagram pic Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson



Jessica's former assistant and childhood friend welcomed her second child with Scrubs star Donald Faison on April 23 and named the pop star as her godmother. The best friends, who both mothers of two, also acted as each other's bridesmaids.

One cute picture wasn't enough for 34-year-old Jessica, who also shared a snap of Maxwell innocently kissing fellow tyke Zev, the son of stylist Nicole Chavez and agent Kevin Volchok.

“Young Love,” she wrote alongside the adorable pic.

Maxwell, 3, with another new friend Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

This isn't the first time we've seen the blonde tot ham it up for the camera. Jessica, who also has a 1-year-old son Ace Knute, loves posting pictures of her family and recently shared another of Maxwell modeling a swimsuit, just like mom.

She also revealed that Maxwell is apparently already a force to be reckoned with. “She’s feistier (than me) definitely,” Jessica told NBC’s TODAY show in March. “I am much more reserved and she’s very opinionated even though she’s only 2!”

The "Public Affair" singer also shared a recent snap of her daughter dressed in a ballerina costume and cat ears writing, "Back home to this crazy kitten ballerina #MAY21#JOHNSON" after celebrating her five year anniversary since meeting her husband Eric Johnson. Moments later she shared a snap of little Ace writing, "Wild man Ace Knute #MAY21#JOHNSON I am so in love with my family."

Instagram fan Jessica also likes to share snaps of her little boy Ace Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

In baby mode this weekend, Jessica also posted pictures from her sister Ashlee Simpson's baby shower showing off the stunning table decorations. Singer Ashlee is expecting her first child with husband Evan Ross in the coming weeks and already has son Bronx from her previous marriage to rock star Pete Wentz.