Sandra Bullock hits the 'Minions' premiere — her first red carpet in over a year

Sandra Bullock stole the show as she attended the world premiere of the Minions movie in London on Thursday evening, her first red carpet in over a year. Looking as stunning as ever, the beautiful brunette donned a Stella McCartney brocade dress that featured a asymmetric peplum-style skirt, for the special yellow carpet.

Sandra Bullock attended the world premiere of Minions in London Photo: Getty Images

The 50-year-old has led a relatively low key lifestyle and hasn't walked a big carpet since the 2014 Oscars. Sandra, who plays Scarlet Overkill, the world's first female super-villain, took the time to promote the family-friendly film. She happily posed with giant versions of her cute yellow co-stars at the premiere of the prequel, which sees the minions traveling the world to find a new evil master to serve.

Sandra hasn't been on a red carpet since the 2014 Oscars Photo: Getty Images

Also voicing characters in the film are Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton and Allison Janney as well as British stars Steve Coogan and Jennifer Saunders.

Though the mom-of-one came out to support the children's movie, Sandra didn't bring her 5-year-old son Louis in hopes of keeping him out of the spotlight. The actress recently revealed to People magazine that little Louis doesn't know she is famous and that she wants him to find her fame "inconsequential."

"If I see myself on TV, I flip right by it, I do not stop. Louis doesn't know what I do," the star admitted. "He's seen a couple of glimpses. He thought I was an astronaut for a while (because of Gravity). I want it to be so inconsequential and such a non-issue. I want him to be embarrassed by me like all other parents."

Sandra voices female super-villain Scarlet Overkill in the movie Photo: Getty Images

While Sandra was named the World's Most Beautiful Woman, she revealed it's compliments from her son that make her happiest. "I was putting him to bed and told him that even when I'm old and gray and more wrinkly than I am now, I'll still love him and want to tuck him in," she said in the interview. "And he asked why I have wrinkles, and I said, 'Well, I hope some of them are from laughing so much.' And he touched my face and said, 'You're not old, you're just happy.'"

Louis may not have come to the premiere, but his mom is going to take him to see the adorable flick. "I'm going to take him to Minions and see if he recognizes the voice," she added. "And if he doesn't then we'll just keep moving."