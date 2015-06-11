Known for playing action heroes in movies like Thor, Chris Hemsworth is taking on a new role originally played by a woman. Sony and director Paul Feig have cast the 31-year-old to play the receptionist in the female-driven Ghostbusters reboot due out next year.

"Our receptionist. #whoyougonnacall," Paul captioned a picture of Chris on his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce the news. This is the latest cast member to be announced as it was revealed earlier that Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones would also star in the movie.



The receptionist was previously played by Annie Potts in the original 1984 film, making fans excited to see how Australian male actor will interpret the role. According to Variety, Chris was actually approached about playing the part early in the process but turned it down because it was too small. Since then, the size of the part has increased.

Director Paul has been a champion of female-led comedies and recently had success with Melissa McCarthy and Rose Bryne with the movie Spy, which debuted at number one at the US box office. He also worked on the 2011 hit Bridesmaids, followed by The Heat in 2013, starring Melissa and Sandra Bullock.

Paul Heig is the director behind hit comedies like 'Bridesmaids' Photo: Getty Images

In October, Paul confirmed the Ghostbusters remake on Twitter, writing, "It's official. I'm making a new Ghostbusters & writing it with @katiedippold & yes, it will star hilarious women. That's who I'm gonna call."

It's clear Chris is following the lead of the comedic director as the Snow White and the Huntsman star is set to appear in the upcoming Vacation reboot that opens next month. While testing the comedy waters, Chris still has a jam-packed schedule of dramas. In the Heart of the Sea is due out this December and he is currently filming the sequel to The Huntsman.