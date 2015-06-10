Caitlyn Jenner already made her big debut on the cover of Vanity Fair, but now we are getting more glimpses into her every day life after the transformation. Clearly happy with her plastic surgery results, the 65-year-old can be seen in a new photograph on Instagram proudly posing with one of her plastic surgeons, Dr. Harrison H Lee, and a personalized copy of her iconic magazine cover. "To Harrison, Great Job, Thank you so much, Caitlyn," she has wrote on the front.



One of Harrison's employees posted the picture, writing alongside: "So impressed by my boss Dr Harrison Lee's phenomenal work and being part of Caitlyn's transformation. #caitlynjenner #drharrisonlee #vanityfair #transgender #realself #loveit."





Caitlyn's surgeons, Dr. Lee and Dr. Gary J Alter, have said they were "honored" to do the face and body work to help transform the star. "She's extremely happy with the results, and we are too," Dr. Alter told the New York Daily News. "We knew it would be a long procedure and everything was planned ahead of time, and we're very fortunate that everything has gone very well."



Dr. Lee, who specializes in facial feminization for male to female transgender patients, told the newspaper that as honored as he was to undertake the work, he was a little nervous about the scrutiny he would be under.



"I entered with some trepidation of course," he admitted. "I figured it was going to be very challenging because of her celebrity status and the fact that she's going to finally expose herself for who she is, and it'll be one of the most judged faces on the planet."





The two surgeons, who have prestigious practices in New York and LA, aren't just proud of their work; they are proud of what Caitlyn is doing for the transgender community.



"It was an honor," Dr. Alter said. "This is a cultural milestone for transgender patients. This enables other transgender patients to be better accepted and enables society to better understand what they go through."