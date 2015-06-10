Unlike many celebrity celebrations, Elizabeth Hurley is planning to keep her 50th birthday low key with several smaller parties. The actress, whose birthday is June 10, says she plans to mark her special day with separate fêtes with her family and friends. "I chose not to have a big party but several big lunches and dinners so I really get to see everyone I adore," she tells HELLO!

The Royals star also revealed her expectations and hopes for the next decade. "I'm expecting more of the same and then some," she said. "I love my life, I love change and I love new experiences. Saying yes is so liberating; it's my favorite word."

Wonderful day with my oldest friends and family chez moi. All hail my fabulous cake xxx A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:13am PDT

Elizabeth was joined by her "oldest friends and family" to kick-start her milestone celebrations at her home on Sunday. The actress documented the gathering on her Instagram account by sharing a picture of her birthday cake, a regal looking crown that was truly fitting for the fictional Queen Helena of England. "Wonderful day with my oldest friends and family chez moi. All hail my fabulous cake xxx", Elizabeth captioned the photo.

Elizabeth later shared the same photo with her 489,000 Twitter followers, writing: "A perfect English day with old friends and the best pre birthday cake ever."

The actress also posted a photo with her godson, joking: "Look, my beautiful godson Mark Dent Brocklehurst is all grown up. Watch out ladies…@lilikoivalentine."

On my way to The Derby @philiptreacy @beulahlondon  A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 6, 2015 at 3:53am PDT



Elizabeth's garden party followed her day out at the Epsom Derby on Saturday. The 49-year-old looked as glamorous as ever in a pink Beulah London outfit and Philip Treacy fascinator. The beauty happily posed for a photo with jockey Lester Piggott, who she described as one of her heroes. "Gorgeous England at it's best #TheDerby," she tweeted about her day out.

