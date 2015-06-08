Her sister may be known for setting fashion trends around the world, but Pippa Middleton is taking her shot at being a fashion designer in her latest charity challenge. The 31-year-old has collaborated with celebrated London fashion designer Tabitha Webb to create an exclusive dress and matching scarf to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

As a long-term ambassador for the charity, Kate Middleton's little sister will raise even more funds for the BHF when she participates in the 40th annual 54-mile London to Brighton bike ride on June 21.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Pippa said it was a "great experience" collaborating with the designer on the one-off designs.

Pippa Middleton told HELLO! she is delighted with the collaboration Photo: HELLO!

"It was a great experience collaborating with Tabitha Webb on the style and design of the two pieces," Pippa said. "As an ambassador of the British Heart Foundation, I am delighted that all profits of the sales will go towards their life-saving research into heart disease. Creating the limited-edition pieces was a fun and creative way to fundraise for their London to Brighton cycle challenge."

Pippa has long been a fan of Tabitha's label, so she was an obvious designer for Pippa to team up with on the limited edition pieces. The admiration is mutual, with Tabitha saying it was an "absolute pleasure" to work with Pippa.

Pippa Middleton is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation Photo: HELLO!

"I'm really honored to be a part of such an amazing project. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Pippa throughout the designing process and we are delighted with the outcome," Tabitha said. "The dress is perfect for the summer – either worn with a denim jacket and pumps for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a special occasion."

The dress ($450) and scarf ($145) will be available exclusively in Tabitha Webb’s London store and online at tabithawebb.co.uk. All profits will go to the British Heart Foundation on behalf of Pippa Middleton’s London to Brighton Bike Ride.

To donate towards Pippa’s London to Brighton bike ride please visit justgiving.com/Pippa-Middleton1.

For the full feature and more photographs of Pippa wearing the dress and scarf, see the new issue of HELLO! available at all Barnes & Nobles stores this Friday or right now for digital download!