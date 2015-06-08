It was a family affair when Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella graduated from high school. The two Hollywood stars, who decided to end their 20-year marriage in "a loving and friendly manner" in June 2014, reunited to show their pride in the teenager.

Mama, Stella and Papi  Our angel is amazing. Beginning the next chapter of her life! Freedom!! Una foto publicada por MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) el 7 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 4:38 PDT

Melanie shared a series of pictures of their daughter's special day on Instagram, giving a glimpse into how the family had come together. Both wearing red dresses, the actress and 18-year-old Stella exuded mother-and-daughter glam in one of the snaps, which was captioned: " Mama, Stella and Papi. Our angel is amazing. Beginning the next chapter of her life! Freedom!!"

Next to another photo Melanie had written: "Father and daughter celebrating at Bacclaureate luncheon! So sweet!!"

Father and daughter celebrating at Bacclaureate luncheon! So sweet!!❌⭕️❌⭕️ Una foto publicada por MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) el 7 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 4:29 PDT

The only outward sign of the recent separation was the bandage covering one of Melanie's arm. She is currently in the process of having a tattoo of Antonio's name removed.

In this last difficult year, the actress has turned to her family for comfort, including her mother, 85-year-old Hitchcock star Tippi Hedren.

Melanie is also mother to Alexander, whose father is Steven Bauer, and Dakota Johnson, daughter of Don Johnson. She was often seen at red carpet events with Dakota as the starlet promoted her much talked about movie, Fifty Shades of Grey. A few months ago she proudly helped Stella get ready for her prom, posting a picture of her and adding the hashtags: "#beautifulchild #smartasawhip ".

Stella and Mama at Graduation luncheon#proudmama  Una foto publicada por MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) el 7 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 4:24 PDT

Her friends, including Kris Jenner, have rallied round, taking her out on girls' holidays to emphasize her the fresh start.

Meanwhile, Spanish heart-throb Antonio has moved on, too. The 54-year-old has started a relationship with Nicole Kimpel, an attractive blonde Dutch investment consultant whom he recently escorted to Cannes.

But when it comes to their daughter, the former couple is clearly united on #TeamStella.