Caitlyn Jenner shares first candid photo with transgender girlfriends

Caitlyn Jenner knows she can depend on her family, children and stepchildren to support her during her journey, but the inspirational star is also making new friends along the way. She has been meeting men and women who can relate to her transgender experience, and posted a sweet photo on Instagram of one of her recent get-togethers.

"Learn from those who have walked the path before you. #TransIsBeautiful #LivingOurTruth #JustTheBeginning," Caitlyn wrote alongside the snap.

Posing proudly in the middle of her new group of transgender friends, Caitlyn gave fans a glimpse into her everyday life. She looked completely relaxed and at ease living her truth, embracing the other women at her Malibu home.

Learn from those who have walked the path before you. #TransIsBeautiful #LivingOurTruth #JustTheBeginning A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 6, 2015 at 3:30pm PDT

The 65-year-old, who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has previously showed off her sartorial prowess during a magazine photoshoot with Vanity Fair, when she first introduced herself to the world as Caitlyn.

And in the new Instagram snap, Caitlyn once again flaunted her gorgeous style, wearing cropped skinny jeans, a loose-fitting printed kaftan shirt and a pair of red strappy sandals.

Caitlyn set up her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday, on the same day that her magazine cover was unveiled to the public. She holds the record for the fastest-growing Twitter account, having reached one million followers in less than four hours and beating President Barack Obama who previously held the title.

Everybody has challenges in dealing with life. I'm so happy after such a long struggle and finally living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. It feels so good. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me. A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:34am PDT

In her candid 20/20 interview, Caitlyn revealed that before coming out to the public, she held "girlie nights" at home where she was able to dress, talk and act as she wanted.

Earlier this week she also travelled to San Francisco to learn more about the Human Rights Campaign, America's largest civil rights organization that works to achieve equality for transgender people.

"Learned so much this week spending time in SF at the @HRC Human Rights Campaign. Unbelievably moving. Can't wait to share more with you," Caitlyn wrote on Twitter.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will also launch her own reality show, I Am Cait, on July 26 on E!.