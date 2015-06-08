Celebrity week in photos: Katie Holmes, Jude Law, Kate Hudson and more

Although the men of Entourage enjoyed the premiere of their new film, the ladies ruled this week. Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley dazzled on the red carpet while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London where Kate Hudson took mom Goldie Hawn as her date and Amy Schumer had the audience doubled over in laughter.

Meanwhile, Jessica Szohr kept it a ladies night by bringing her friend, model Jessica Stam, to host an intimate dinner at Claudette in New York to celebrate her upcoming USA Network drama Complications. The dynamic duo posed with party guests and showed off their matching lightening bolt tattoos.

Melissa McCarthy and Rose Bryne also showed off their close friendship at the premiere of Spy in New York city. The two smiled and hugged each other on the red carpet before posing with fellow co-star Jude Law.

Click on the picture below to see all of the this week's star-studded events:



