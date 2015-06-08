Designer Victoria Beckham was in New York this week to present her Spring/Summer 2015 pre-collection, where she spoke not just about fashion but also about being a mom. She revealed that she was thrilled when she discovered she was pregnant with her fourth child, daughter Harper, 3 – even if she was initially told she would be having another son.

Victoria and David with their four children Photo: Getty Images

"I was told when I had my scan that I was having another boy at first," she recalled, speaking at New York’s 92nd Street Y. "I felt so lucky to be pregnant, so whether Harper was going to be a boy or a girl I felt very blessed." But shortly before she was due to give birth, Victoria got a "lovely surprise" – doctors told her she was expecting a daughter.

But will Victoria and David be expanding their family? "No," she said with a laugh. "I've got four! I feel like I've done my bit."

The little girl is now known as one of the world's best-dressed celebrity kids, which is no surprise given that her mother is a famous designer who looks great in her own label.

Proving she's her own best model in a Victoria Beckham design Photo: Getty Images

Veering away from her signature black outfits in New York, the former Spice Girls singer showed off a red tweed sleeveless wrap dress from her own collection with royal blue heels and a chunky bracelet. She continued her color streak on Thursday, leaving her hotel in a big, pink floral skirt, paired with a white shirt and belt that was part of her Spring 15 runway show.

Another VB look, from Spring-Summer 2015 Photo: Getty Images

It was a busy week for the designer who on Monday night rubbed elbows with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Amanda Seyfried at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Victoria wore another of her upcoming pieces, a long black, sleeveless dress with a plunging v-neckline.

She revealed that she would love to further expand her line to include shoes, menswear and children’s wear and even hinted that a lower-priced collaboration could be a possibility. "I want to offer clothes to people who can't pay designer prices," Harper's Bazaar reported her as saying.

Despite the success of her fashion line, Beckham takes her critics seriously. "I read every single review and as much as people say, 'I don't care what they say,' I think they're lying," she added at the event. "You do care.”