It's a girl for Keira Knightley! The actress welcomed her first child on May 26, but it has just been revealed that she and her husband, musician James Righton, are proud parents to a baby daughter. People magazine exclusively confirmed the news, via various sources.

Keira and James are now proud parents to a baby daughter Photo: Getty Images



In the run-up to Keira's due date, she and James spent a lot of time in the U.S, where Keira was the toast of Hollywood for her film The Imitation Game. She received an Oscar nomination for her role as codebreaker Joan Clarke opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, and the gorgeous actress made the awards circuit in a stunning selection of maternity gowns and opened up on the perks and disadvantages of pregnancy.

Speaking of her clutch bag, she said: “Luckily, I don’t have lipstick. I only have nuts in here," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It’s the wonderful thing about being pregnant. You just need to make sure you have snacks. So this is a snack bag,”





Kiera and James made the awards party circuit early in 2015 Photo: Getty Images



But being pregnant also meant that the 30-year-old didn't have quite as much fun as she would have liked, complaining in a TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres about not being able to take advantage of all the hospitality at the awards parties.

"I can't drink. I'm up for an Oscar and I can't drink at the Oscars," she lamented. "I went to the doctor - you have to get lots of doctor check ups when you're pregnant - and she asked if I had any questions. And I said 'Yes! When can I drink!? Please! I just want a margarita'."

Keira joked though that luckily 31-year-old James had been taking full advantage instead. "My husband's having a great time. I'm eating for two and he's drinking for two," she said. "There's a lot of free champagne so he thinks because I'm not drinking the free champagne he has to. So all of it."