George Clooney takes wife Amal to family reunion in Kentucky hometown

Before moving to England to be closer to Amal's family, George Clooney took his wife to his hometown in Kentucky to visit with his family and enjoy a country getaway. The famous couple enjoyed a relaxing trip to Augusta, where they visited the local eateries and pubs.The Hollywood actor and his human rights lawyer love delighted locals throughout their stay by posing for photos as they sampled some Southern hospitality.

George and Amal met the staff at Magee's Bakery, which sells the actor's favorite custard tarts Photo: Facebook/Magee's Bakery



Magee's Bakery, whose custard tarts 54-year-old George was keen for Amal to try, joked about welcoming the famous shoppers on their Facebook page. "This guy and his wife show up wanting to take pictures," the bakery posted next to two snapshots of George and Amal with a group of its workers. "This one time would not hurt. Fame, what can you do."

Along with sampling some sweets, George also hit the pool hall where he had no problems showing off his skills as patrons looked on.

#georgeclooney #hometown #augustaky #augustakentucky #augustapub #clooney #privateparty A photo posted by Jacqueline Hopkins (@augustakentuckygirl) on Jun 5, 2015 at 1:15am PDT



While George is obviously no stranger to Kentucky, his Lebanon-born wife of eight months certainly proved a hit with local residents. "Amal is so friendly and nice!! :) #amalclooney," an Instagram user captioned a photo of the 37-year-old.

Amal is so friendly and nice!! :) #amalclooney A photo posted by Jacqueline Hopkins (@augustakentuckygirl) on Jun 4, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT





The same account holder then posted a string of amusing snaps showing George with a group of pub-goers, pulling faces and laughing at the camera.

#georgeclooney #augustapub #augustaky #augustakentucky A photo posted by Jacqueline Hopkins (@augustakentuckygirl) on Jun 3, 2015 at 10:16pm PDT

Other locals took to social media to post about the A-list sightings in the area noting that the actor and lawyer were friendly to everyone. "George Clooney was in his (& my parents') hometown today," wrote an eyewitness on Twitter along with a picture of the smiling couple. "I run down this street every time I visit my grandpa!"

George Clooney was in his (& my parents') hometown today  I run down this street every time I visit my grandpa! pic.twitter.com/wCboO0pPGs — Susan W. (@whatupitsusan) June 3, 2015



The couple even sang "Happy Birthday" to a resident. "GEORGE CLOONEY sat at the table next to me at dinner," wrote an eyewitness along with a picture of George. "Not only that, but he and his family sang Happy Birthday to me after I ate!"

George, who was born in Lexington Kentucky in 1961, grew up in the area and attended elementary school in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky and Mason, Ohio. When his parents Nick and Nina moved to Augusta, he attended Augusta High School and later tried out to play professional baseball with Ohio's Cincinnati Reds in 1977. As an aspiring reporter, he later studied at Northern Kentucky University from 1979 to 1981, where he majored in broadcast journalism. He also briefly attended the University of Cincinnati, but didn't graduate from either institution.

We're used to seeing George and Amal dazzle on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

After visiting George's family, it seems Amal will soon be closer to her own family full time. George confirmed that he and his wife will be moving to England where they purchased a nine-bedroom home seven months ago. The actor revealed their plans to relocate to the the small Berkshire village of Sonning county during an interview in the UK with Good Morning Britain's Ross King. "We've got a house there, we're fixing it up," he said. "We're going to be moving in at the end of the summer, and we're really excited."