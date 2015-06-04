Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood, leading everyone to wonder what's their secret to staying together. The Magic Mike XXL actress gave fans an idea of what's behind their 17-year union while speaking on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

Jada opened about about her marriage to Will Smith Photo: Getty Images

When Howard mentioned comments she once made to Oprah Winfrey that implied she would not try to force Will to be faithful, she said: "You've gotta trust who you're with. And at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. [Will] is a grown man."

Having previously addressed rumors that she and the mega-star have an "open relationship" – for example, speaking about the topic two years ago during an interview with HuffPost Live – she went on to say of her husband: "The man that Will is... is a man of integrity. He's got all the freedom in the world." She added: "As long as Will can look himself the mirror and be okay? I'm good."

Will and Jada have no problems showing PDA Photo: Getty Images

The candid actress went on to discuss how her marriage has been a journey. "We have traveled and you've gotta be strong," she said. "It takes work – you know that!" Though the couple's hard work has paid off, that doesn't mean Jada, who wed at the age of 25, is advising her children to get married young. "No, don't do it," she stated. "It did work out, but let me tell you: It worked out in a way that, thank God I had a husband who's a gangster partner. Taking that road from 25 to 44."

Will and Jada married when she was just 25 years old Photo: Getty Images

Jada went on to say that she understands that her 46-year-old husband will sometimes be attracted to other women. "Just because a man is attracted to another woman does not mean that he does not love you," the Gotham star noted. "And it doesn't mean that he's going to act on it. If your man isn't going to see another woman's beauty, how the heck is he going to see yours?"