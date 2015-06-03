Enrique Iglesias' sister gives update on his condition after concert accident

According to Enrique Iglesias’ nearest and dearest, the star is "okay" as he recovers from reconstructive surgery on his hand days after suffering a bloody accident during a concert in Tijuana, Mexico. The pop star was mid-performance when he grabbed at a drone filming the show.

His sister, Spanish socialite Tamara Falco, revealed that she’d been able to speak to his longtime partner, former tennis player Anna Kournikova, to get an update on how Enrique was doing.

"It was quite a scare," says Enrique's sister. Above, the pop star at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

"He is okay,” she told reporters. “I spoke with Anna, and he underwent surgery in Los Angeles. He finished his concert in spite of everything... The truth is it was quite a scare."



Enrique’s management confirmed that he suffered a fracture which needed to be treated in addition to the reconstructive procedure. "His recent surgery lasted longer than expected since the damage ended up being a bit worse than initially assessed, "Team Enrique" posted on Instagram. The star will be recovering during the next few weeks, added the statement, "but a full recovery is anticipated".



Enrique, seen during a performance in March, finished the show despite his injuries Photo: Getty Images

Things did not go exactly according to plan during the show earlier this week, when the singer went to handle the drone that is used to provide a better visual experience to concert-goers.

A member of his press team, Joe Bonilla, explained what happened on Instagram. "During the show a drone is used to get crowd shots and some nights Enrique grabs the drone to give the audience a Point of View shot. Something went wrong and he had an accident."

Though he was apparently given the option to stop the concert, Enrique decided to return to the stage to finish up his performance, but was later taken by ambulance to the local airport to board a flight to L.A. for medical assistance.

