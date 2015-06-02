Congratulations are in order for Iggy Azalea! The Australian rapper is now engaged to her NBA star boyfriend Nick Young and announced the happy news on Instagram.

Sharing a close-up photo of her 10-carat, yellow diamond ring, Iggy wrote: "Happiest Day #Isaidyes." The 24-year-old, who has been in a relationship with Nick for a year and a half, then shared two romantic snaps of herself and her future husband.

Iggy, 24, and 30-year-old Nick have been together for a year and a half Photo: Getty Images

"Love you @swaggyp1," Iggy captioned one photo of the couple kissing, while also flaunting her new accessory in the corner of the snap. A second selfie showed the lovebirds beaming at the camera, with Nick, 30, looking particularly thrilled that his sweetheart had said "yes."

A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jun 2, 2015 at 1:01am PDT

Nick Young popped the question at his 30th birthday party

The Los Angeles Lakers player surprised his girlfriend with a proposal at his 30th birthday party, taking the traditional route – getting down on one knee and popping the question in front of his friends and family.

Partygoer Karen Civil captured the moment on camera and posted a short video on Twitter that showed Nick, who goes by the name Swaggy P, asking "Would you marry me?" to which a shocked Iggy replies "Yes."

Swaggy P celebrated his birthday tonight by popping the question to his girlfriend Iggy! pic.twitter.com/mF3W5eRau2 — Karεn Ciѵil (@KarenCivil) June 2, 2015

The basketball player and the rapper have been together since late 2013

Luxury jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills created Iggy's mammoth diamond ring, and congratulated the happy couple on Instagram. "Thank u for trusting us with your big moment," they wrote alongside a photo of Nick down on one knee during the proposal. The brand also shared a close-up image of the 10-carat ring, which looked to be a cushion-cut central stone flanked by another band of glittering diamonds.

Happiest Day #Isaidyes A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jun 2, 2015 at 12:54am PDT

Iggy Azalea received a 10-carat yellow diamond ring

Nick had previously hinted that a big surprise was in store for the "Fancy" singer, with some fans guessing that the athlete would pop the question on her upcoming 25th birthday, which is this Sunday.