It is time for Caitlyn Jenner to make her debut. Wearing a satin bodysuit and a content smile, Bruce Jenner's exterior matches how he has been feeling his entire life on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. The cover star of their July issue, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, admits in the new interview: "If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, 'You just blew your entire life.'"

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO



The new in-depth interview delves into the "tension and trauma" that surrounded Caitlyn and her family as she decided to transition. In a behind-the-scenes video, Caitlyn discusses how much this cover means to her. "The last few days of doing this shoot was about my life and who I am as a person. It's not about the fanfare, it's not about people cheering in the stadium, it's not about going down the street and everybody giving you a 'Thatta boy' pat on the back, okay? "This is about your life."

I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 1, 2015



Caitlyn adds: "Bruce always had to tell a lie. He was always living that lie, every day, he always had a secret from morning to night. Caitlyn doesn't have any secrets. As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I am free."

Caitlyn has also set up a new Twitter account, with her first tweet being the picture of the cover, and a second reading: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me."

In an hour, Caitlyn had also garnered over 240,000 new followers, and her hashtag #CallMeCaitlyn began to trend. She also created a Facebook page where her first post read, “Everybody has challenges in dealing with life. I’m so happy after such a long struggle and finally living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. It feels so good. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

Everybody has challenges in dealing with life. I’m so happy after such a long struggle and finally living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. It feels so good. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me. Posted by Caitlyn Jenner on Monday, June 1, 2015

Caitlyn's children have also been sharing their support across social media. Kendall Jenner wrote: "now that's a cover", as she posted a clip from the Vanity Fair interview, while Caitlyn's step-daughter Khloe Kardashian wrote: "We were given this life because you were strong enough to live it! I couldn't be prouder!!! Caitlyn, You are beautiful!!!" Kim, who also had some exciting news of her own announcing with Glamour's July issue that she is pregnant again, also shared: "How beautiful! Be happy be proud, live life YOUR way!"

now that's a cover. A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:57am PDT



Sam Smith, Rumer Willis, Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Martin, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella all have taken to social media as well to show their support. Gigi quoted Caitlyn and then wrote, "HI CAITLYN, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL."

"As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I'm free." HI CAITLYN, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL ❤️ A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:08am PDT



The former Olympic athlete and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians confirmed that she was transitioning to a woman in April, admitting that she has "always" dreamed of being a woman in the highly anticipated tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Sixty-five-year-old Caitlyn stated: "I am a woman" and went on to describe that she has known her true identity from an early age, how her family reacted to the news and what her plans are for the future.

WATCH THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO FROM HER VF SHOOT: