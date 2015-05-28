Kim Kardashian is a reality star, model, businesswoman, fashionista, and, of course, a mom. So, it's no surprise that in one day, the 34-year-old would post pictures from her stunning Marylin Monroe inspired Vogue Brasil cover shoot and an adorable snap of bath time with daughter North West.

Kim caused a stir at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year when she dyed her hair platinum blonde, and it now seems that Kim's makeover was for a particular purpose. The Keeping up with the Kardashians stardonned the old Hollywood look in a sexy set of images shot by acclaimed photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Kim donned her blonde hair for the cover of Vogue Brasil Photo: Vogue Brasil/Ellen von Unwerth

The magazine even revealed that while they had initially ordered a wig for the shoot, there was no need for the prop when Kim arrived having already gone for the plunge and dyed her hair.

However, Marilyn Monroe wasn't the only legend on Kim's mind when she chose the drastic change. "I've always had this image of Madonna with platinum hair in my references folder on my computer and I've been waiting a long time to try the look," she told People magazine at the time. "I thought what better time than right now for Paris Fashion Week. It was a really last-minute decision."

Kim debuted her blonde hair at Paris Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

It seems apt that the Armenian beauty, who just celebrated her one year wedding anniversary with rapper Kanye West, has taken inspiration from the fellow beauty icon. Kim herself has often been praised for her ability to build her brand, from her high fashion ensembles to creating Selfish, a book of her infamous selfies.

Although, Kim admitted to the Brazilian publication that she is aware she still faces criticism from those who say she hasn't earned her fame with talent. "I challenge anyone to try do to everything I do and then tell me whether or not I have talent," she said.

Kim looks like Marilyn Monroe on the cover of Vogue Brasil Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Doing everything includes being a mom to daughter North. Within hours of posting pics of her Vogue cover, Kim went from bombshell to bath time. The entrepreneur shared an adorable picture with her 34.3 million Instagram followers Thursday of the sweet 1-year-old enjoying bath time with her mom. In the pic, the beautiful tot is clearly having a great time, throwing her sud-covered head back happily.

"LOLZ," Kim captioned the photo.

Kim shared an adorable snap of North West enjoying bath time Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Naturally, North is already taking after her mom when it comes to her love of all things beauty. According to Kim, she has inherited her mother's passion for hair and make-up. "I just had to get her her own set of make-up brushes," the now brunette beauty revealed on Live! With Kelly and Michael. "She lets me do her hair. And she's obsessed with doing her teeth."

Kim often shares photos on Instagram of North accompanying her when she gets ready for an event, surrounded by her glam squad, so it comes as no surprise that the little one has already picked up a few tricks along the way.

North and Kim have become quite the mother-daughter-duo Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

"She can open my blush, put the brush in and put it on her cheek," Kim revealed to People earlier this year. "Today she was opening my lipstick. She puts it to her lips like she knows what she's doing!"

She may still be working on her beauty routine, but North has already become a mini fashion icon. When she was just a few weeks old, she had already been gifted hundreds of coveted items of clothing from the world's most high-profile designers.

Since then, she has also made appearances sitting front row at some of the world's most famous runways including Alexander Wang and Givenchy. North has also turned heads in sweet ensembles that match mom Kim's, with the pair quickly becoming fashion's ultimate mother-daughter duo. However, it seems that North is already setting standards as to what she will wear.

"She's really particular about what she likes to wear," Kim told People. "She's such a girlie girl."