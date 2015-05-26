Between touring, recording albums, making appearances and doing photo shoots you'd think being a pop star is hard work. Not for Taylor Swift. The singer opened up to England's BBC Radio 1 station this past weekend saying how being a hugely popular singer comes pretty easy.

"It's not that hard, I'm telling you now it's really not," Taylor told host Nick Grimshaw. "Sometimes I really don't think it's that hard at all."

The "Style" singer, who performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Norwich on May 24, did note that when she does feel tired, it's a sign she's being productive. "That's the best part of this [touring]," she said. "When you walk off stage and you're drenched in sweat and you're tired and your legs hurt, it feels like you're really working for the job."

Taylor is sure to be tired as she kicked off the "1989 Tour" in Tokyo earlier this month and will continue to tour throughout the summer, playing more than 75 shows in cities across the world including London, Amsterdam, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Montreal.

So how does Taylor relax after a long day of all this hard work? By watching TV just like the rest of us. "It's nice to feel tired after a show," she added. "I'm like 'Oh my God, I'm finally doing something.' I really like the feeling of: 'You know what? I've been busy. I deserve this watching two hours of TV at the end of the night.'"

The 25-year-old's show of choice is the classic Friends. "I like Friends because I've seen every episode, so it's like switching my brain off," Taylor noted. "I know exactly what they're about to say."