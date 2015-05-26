You would think Kim Kardashian holds the world record for the most selfies considering she has a book about them, but it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who is the selfie champ after snapping a staggering 105 selfies in three minutes.

The busy actor decided to have some fun at the London premiere of his new film San Andreas by having fans line up on the red carpet one at a time and take a selfie with him as the adjudicator from Guinness World Records watched. Each photo had to be in focus showing the full face and neck of each participant in order to be counted toward the record.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson broke the world record for the most selfies taken in three minutes Photo: Twitter/@therock

After a staggering amount of fans came through, 105 of the pictures were accepted, and the Rock announced they had accomplished their goal. "I have just broken the Guinness Book World Record for the most selfies of all time," he yelled to a crowd of screaming fans while doing a video selfie. "London, we did it!"

The wrestler-turned-actor posted a video of his victory on Instagram Friday.“We just set a NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for most self-portraits (selfies) taken in record time (yup, a selfie world record exists and your arm gets a helluva workout),” he wrote in the caption.

We just set a NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for most self portraits (selfies) taken in record time (yup, a selfie world record exists and your arm gets a helluva workout). WORLD PREMIERE of SAN ANDREAS and rewriting the record books all in one night. #MicDropBoom #NewSelfieKing #LONDON #SanAndreasWorldTour MAY 29th. A video posted by therock (@therock) on May 21, 2015 at 3:42pm PDT



Aside from setting world records, the Hercules star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and also officiated a marriage while on the promotional tour for his latest film. Along with the help of friends, he surprised superfan Nick Mundy by planning an impromptu wedding for him and acting as the officiant. The 43-year-old conspired with Screen Junkies, where Nick is a correspondent, to trick the comedian into believing he was interviewing Dwayne during the actor's San Andreas press junket, but instead was legally married to his fianceé, Dilara Karabas.

Watch the hilarious video of the surprise wedding below:

"My first thought was, 'Oh s---, oh s---. I hope Dilara is cool with this,' " Nick told The Hollywood Reporter . "The second one was, 'I have hat hair, I'm sweating and wearing American flag pants.' "

Is there anything the Rock can't do?