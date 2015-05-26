One year later: 32 new photos from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's wedding

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West let their fans have a little present for their one year wedding anniversary. Since much of their nuptials was kept private, the reality TV star treated her 33.8 million Instagram followers to never-before-seen photos from inside their wedding weekend.



Proving it was a fairytale come true, one snap from the lavish and star-studded event shows Kim and Kanye sharing a tender kiss in an intricately decorated carriage fit for a prince and princess on the way to their rehearsal dinner at Versailles.



The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, mother of the couple's almost 2-year-old daughter North West, also shared a snap of her hubby kissing her cheek sensually as she smiled at the camera. "Forever," she wrote alongside the picture.



Another image shows the couple beaming from ear-to-ear as they made their welcoming speech. Kanye looked the picture of happiness with a microphone in hand, and of course the performer was at ease as he is used to being the star of the show. In this case though, he shared the limelight with his other half, Kim.

"I love this man so much!" Kim wrote. "Happy Anniversary baby!"

Kanye also got in on the gushing action taking to his twitter to write a sweet message to his wife and daughter. "Kim, I'm so happy to be married to the girl of my dreams," he began, tweeting to his 12.4 million Twitter followers. "I love you and Nori so much!!! I would find you in any lifetime."

The couple tied the knot in the 16th-century Forte di Belvedere in Florence on May 24, 2014 in front of family and friends. For the ceremony, Kim wore a lace Givenchy Haute Couture gown and a long silk veil, while Kanye sported a custom Givenchy tuxedo. At the reception, the reality star wore a Balmain mini dress adorned with pearls.

Kim also remembered several of her beloved guests, including Italian fashion designer Valentino, and singer Lana Del Rey, who was dressed in a floor-length copper-colored gown. Matriarch Kris Jenner also got in on the action and shared the couple's first dance as John Legend performed.

On the eve of the couple's one-year anniversary, Kim wrote, "We are forever grateful for these memories! This was the best week of my life!"

