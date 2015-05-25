HELLO! exclusive: Lady Victoria Hervey thinking of freezing her eggs

Stars like Maria Menounos and Sofia Vergara have spoken openly about the subject, and now Los Angeles-based British aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey, a onetime London socialite who has starred in reality-TV shows such as Love Island and Party Wars, has revealed that she's considering freezing her eggs in a bid to become a mother.





Lady Victoria, who is now ready for motherhood, attended the Cannes Film Festival last week Photo: Getty Images

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, the 38-year-old daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol says she wants to leave all her options open when it comes to motherhood.

"I would love to have children," she tells HELLO!. "I need to step on it, you know, but I feel like I'm mentally and physically ready to have kids and I think I was definitely not ready, even a year ago. I've definitely thought about having my eggs frozen just to have them there."

Reality-TV star Lady Victoria reveals her plans for motherhood

The statuesque blonde has a colorful track record as a model, fashion boutique owner and red carpet attention-grabber thanks to her revealing gowns. She still steals the spotlight — for example, last week among fellow celebs at the Cannes Film Festival — but the woman previously best known for her partying lifestyle says she is consciously steering away from late nights since appearing in British snow sports reality-TV show The Jump.

"I have really wanted to make a change in my life," she reveals, adding that she is launching a range of accessories and has landed a publishing deal. "Within the past six months, I've been hanging out a lot more with my married friends with kids because they have a proper structure and they’re reliable. It really gets to me when the party friends say they'll do things when they're drunk at night, but can they deliver at 9 a.m. the next day? I want to be productive."





The aristocrat lights up the amfAR gala in Cannes last week

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Victoria admits that it was her little sister Lady Isabella's wedding last September which prompted her to reassess her life. "It put me in motion to get my life together, because she's five years younger than me," she says. "When that happens, you're like, 'Oh okay, maybe I need to make some changes because whatever I'm doing isn’t working.'"

For more about Lady Victoria's life in LA and future plans, read the full story in this week's HELLO! magazine, available via digital downloador on Friday at all Barnes & Noble stores and selected newsstands.