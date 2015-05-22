Although their first wedding anniversary isn't until July 5, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson certainly love to celebrate their love. The couple posted some PDA-packed pictures on May 21 marking five years since they first met.

"The sexiest day of my life was 5yrs ago when Johnson came into my home #MAY21," the singer-turned-businesswoman captioned the photo on her Instagram. In the pic, the mom of two snuggles up in a restaurant booth with her 35-year-old husband during a double date.

Jessica and Eric cozied up to celebrate five years since first meeting Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Their fellow diners were Lauren Harrison, her former assistant, and Lauren's husband Brett. In a photo of the foursome, Jessica called out the fact that it was Lauren who introduced her to Eric. "Fortunate for these two @laurenz422 and @bretharrison for the unexpected intro #MAY21 #JOHNSON," she wrote. In another snap of just the two girls, Jessica called Lauren her "lucky penny."

Jessica and Eric dined with the couple that introduced the pair Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

The 34-year-old blonde beauty, who was a bridesmaid in Lauren's March 2012 wedding, shared a few more pictures from the fun day: a selfie of both couples in the car and later a close-up pic of her and Eric.

Jessica was clearly snap happy as she took another pic of the foursome Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Eric and Jessica shared a close up picture ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Now, five years after their first meeting, Jessica and Eric have two children together, 3-year-old daughter Maxwell and 1-year-old son Ace. Though the duo was excited to celebrate this unofficial anniversary, they were just as anxious to get home to their kids. Jessica posted an adorable picture of her daughter dressed in a ballerina costume and cat ears writing, "Back home to this crazy kitten ballerina #MAY21 #JOHNSON." Moments later she shared a snap of Ace writing, "Wild man Ace Knute #MAY21 #JOHNSON I am so in love with my family."

Jessica's daughter Maxwell was adorable in her ballerina outfit Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Eric and Jessica's son Ace is a splitting image of the singer Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Clearly at a happy place in her life, Jessica is no stranger to sharing cute moments with her children and steamy moments with her husband. Previously, she posted Fifty Shades Of Grey-inspired photos cleverly captioning them '#FiftyShadesOfJohnson.'

The couple isn't afraid to show affection for her each other Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Meanwhile, we are sure the cute pictures will keep coming. Her family is expecting another little one. Younger sister Ashlee Simpson is currently pregnant with her first daughter with husband Evan Ross.