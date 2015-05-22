Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult might have ended their romantic relationship, but the pair clearly remain on the best of terms. They reunited on the set of the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse in Canada this week, and happily posed together for a selfie with the film's director Bryan Singer.



"Back with #kidsinthehall," Bryan captioned the Instagram photo of himself, Jennifer, 24, and British star Nicholas, 25.

Oscar-winner Jennifer is reprising her role as blue-skinned mutant Mystique opposite her ex, who plays the blue-furred Beast in the X-Men franchise. Both have confirmed that this will be their last time playing those characters.



Jennifer and Nicholas embarked on a romance after meeting on the 2011 set of X-Men: First Class. They briefly split up in the summer of 2013 before reuniting both on and off-screen in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Sadly though, they ended their long-distance relationship last summer.

Shortly before they decided to go their separate ways, Jennifer spoke about their romance and the trust they had in each other. "When we're busy, we agree to mutually ignore each other," she revealed to Marie Claire. "Not completely, but neither of us gets mad when the other doesn't text back or call. Life's super busy, Obviously you know what they're doing, and you trust them."



Nicholas also opened up about their partnership in an interview with Vmagazine. "It's fun because in this business you are away from one another for long periods of time," he shared. "So when you're on set together it's a brilliant thing, because you actually get to spend time together."



Looks like this installment, they will be spending time on set as friends.