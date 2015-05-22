First Cinderella then Beauty and the Beast and now Peter Pan. The list of newly-released live-action Disney films keeps growing this time with Reese Witherspoon playing the famous fairy Tinker Bell. As well as starring in the filmed called Tink, the 39-year-old actress will also produce the movie based on the beloved Peter Pan character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The mother-of-three will produce the film through her production company Pacific Standard, that also brought Gillian Flynn's novel Gone Girl to life in the movie starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.





Reese will play Tinker Bell in the live-action Disney film Photo: Getty Images



The new Tinker Bell tale was conceived as "the story you don't know," and will bring a new perspective to the much-loved character. It is still in development and has no timetable for production. It follows in the fairytale footsteps of other live-action reboots such as Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent.



Reese, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk The Line, will be the second Oscar-winner to play the famous fairy. Julia Roberts starred as a real-life version of Tinker Bell in Hook in 1991, alongside Robin Williams as Peter Pan. French actress Ludivine Sagnier also portrayed the fairy in the 2003 film Peter Pan.





Julia Roberts starred as a real-life version of Tinker Bell in Hook in 1991 Photo: Rex

No doubt the script will be another Disney gem as it has been assigned to Victoria Strouse, who is behind Pixar's upcoming Finding Nemo sequel Finding Dory.

Busy Reese is currently starring alongside Colombian beauty Sofia Vergara in Hot Pursuit, which is out in theaters now and earned her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in Wild, which she also produced.

