Justin Bieber's ears must have been ringing! On the May 20 episode of the Late Late Show, James Corden had the singer on for his "Carpool Karaoke" segment. Earlier in the week at the CBS Summer Preview, the host shared his dream guests with HELLO!: "Everyone. Rod Stewart. Prince. Justin Bieber. Springsteen."

Scratching Justin off that list, the British funny man took a stroll with the 21-year-old and had some of his biggest pop hits at the ready on the car radio to set the tone. As Justin got in the car, James told him, "When I picked you up, I didn't recognize you for a minute because you had a top on."

Scroll down to see video

Photo: CBS

Sure enough, Justin was delighted to show some of his dance moves, usually performed on the stage, sitting in the car seat. The duo sang along to some of Justin's biggest hits, including "Baby," "Boyfriend" and "Where Are U Now," with James clearly having brushed up on the lyrics ahead of the ride with the star.



Along with singing a medley of classic Bieber tunes, the pair shared some fries and even changed clothes. The singer also admitted to wearing underwear only once. "They send me a lot, boxes and boxes of Calvin Kleins," Justin said. "I definitely don't wear them twice. There's so many." Justin also solved a Rubik's cube in under two minutes and revealed that he was a Rubik's cube master.

Photo: CBS

When asked about his 10-year goal, the star said, "I want to be completely secure in myself and have a family." James and Justin's karaoke ride came to an end in style, with a tune from classic group Boyz II Men.

James' Late Late Show kicked off six weeks ago on March 23 and so far his comical "Carpool Karaoke" has been a big hit. Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson's short videos received five million and three million views respectively. Initially Mariah insisted she wouldn't sing as she had "been up all night", but the diva couldn’t resist once her tunes were blasted on the radio.

Other guests on the show so far include the likes of Tom Hanks, Mila Kunis and One Direction.

Watch the hilarious video below: