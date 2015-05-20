George Clooney and Amal 'excited' to move into English country home

Look out William and Kate, another famous couple is coming to town. George Clooney confirmed that he and his wife Amal will soon be moving to England where they purchased a nine-bedroom home seven months ago.

The actor revealed their plans to relocate to the the small Berkshire village of Sonning county during an interview with Good Morning Britain's Ross King that aired today. "We've got a house there, we're fixing it up," he said. "We're going to be moving in at the end of the summer, and we're really excited."

George Clooney and Amal Clooney will move into their Sonning home this summer Photo: Getty Images



The actor went on to rave about his love for the charming area. "I love it, and we're going to have a great time," George added. "There's a great old pub, and there's a great restaurant, The French Horn, there and it's a really beautiful fun place to be. I'm really excited."



George, 54, and Amal, 37, bought the $15.5 million historic manor house on the River Thames in October 2014, one month after they tied the knot in a lavish Venice celebration. The house has its own library, gym, spa and steam room, along with a cellar and a boathouse, and a separate cottage for guests or staff. It is set on four acres of land, surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, offering the A-list couple seclusion and privacy. George and Amal are believed to have had a swimming pool and pool house added to the property along with a large terrace and a private movie theater.



It is thought that George was drawn to the area after visiting the nearby Oxfordshire village of Fingest last June to shoot scenes for The Monuments Men. Its locale is ideal for human rights lawyer Amal, with the advantage of easy access to London.

George and Amal bought their UK home in October 2014 Photo: Getty Images



Despite the demands of his Hollywood career, British fans will be hoping that George is able to spend a considerable amount of time in the UK. He delighted British TV audiences at Christmas when he made a cameo role in the hugely popular Downton Abbey. Once he becomes a British resident, could a repeat appearance be in the cards?



Asked about a possible return to Downton, George jokingly told Ross, “I've been thinking about it a lot, and I think since I nearly destroyed the Batman franchise, I could hurt that series really badly if I came back, so they've asked me not to come back!"

One other thing George could have hurt was his hip when asking Amal to marry him in his sudden proposal. “I was at my home and I queued up a playlist of some of my aunt Rosemary’s songs and I asked, and she just kept saying, ‘Oh my god’ and ‘Wow’ — completely unexpected,” he revealed to CBS' Charlie Rose on May 19. “And you know, I just said — I’m 53 at the time — 'I’ve been on my knee now for 28 minutes so I gotta get an answer out of this cause I’m gonna throw a hip out. I might not be able to stand back up.’”

Clearly the British beauty said yes and George is moving to England!