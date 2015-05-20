Gwyneth Paltrow's recent revelation may shock the world as the actress and health nut admitted she actually eats carbs. While appearing on the cover of the June issue of Women's Health showing off her rock-hard abs, the 42-year-old cleared up some misconceptions about her diet revealing she's much more relaxed than the world perceives her to be.

And when it comes to dinner, Gwyneth said she follows the "whatever I want" rule. "Most nights I eat with the kids, like, a stir-fry of chicken and broccoli or pasta or roast chicken and potatoes," she told the magazine.

Gwyneth admitted she eats pasta in a new interview Photo: Women's Health

In fact, she doesn't like the word "no" when it comes to eating and won't deny herself or her kids a tasty and unhealthy treat from time to time. "My food philosophy is 'Nothing should be ruled out,'" she added. "I don't believe in saying, 'You're not allowed that.' If my kids want a Shirley Temple with the radioactive cherry in it, go for it, you know?"

The Oscar winner also revealed she starts most mornings with a coffee with half-and-half and drinks alcohol on planes. "You might think the actress is too healthy to drink alcohol on a flight, but you’d be mistaken," she said. “The other day I was flying and the turbulence was so bad, I was like, “F--k this.” I had a Bloody Mary in the middle of the day.”

The actress thinks people have the wrong impression about her Photo: Women's Health

Despite admitting to indulging, Gwyneth does work hard for her physique. She'll have a smoothie after her morning workout, a salad with grilled chicken for lunch, and she does an hour of dance cardio every morning before work. “I feel way more comfortable in a bathing suit now than I did 20 years ago," the star revealed.

Since starting her lifestyle website GOOP, the blonde beauty has been known for her carefully crafted articles on eating all-organic and trying various homeopathic remedies. “Anytime I do anything for a while, there’s always a ‘she’s insane,’” she mentioned. “Goop has become synonymous with detox because we’re interested in ways to be healthy. It’s not hippie-ish. It’s dealing with the reality that we live in a really toxic world.”

Gwyneth said she feels more comfortable now in a swimsuit Photo: Women's Health



While she may advocate for a healthy lifestyle on her site, don't expect her to spend hours on her beauty regime. “I’m not really a ‘beauty person,’” she continued. “I believe, as cheesy as it sounds, in exercise, laughing, having sex, being yourself. I’m not like, ‘Then I use this masque that I make on my stove.’”