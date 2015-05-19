Dressed in her "Bey Good" t-shirt, Beyoncé made a recent charity trip to Haiti to see the progress the Caribbean country has made since the 2010 earthquake struck the island. The songstress took to Instagram and her website to post touching photos from her humanitarian mission with the UN and reminded the world to give back.

Showing off her maternal side, Beyoncé entertained the youngsters and children she encountered and seemed taken by one sweet toddler in particular. The 33-year-old was pictured bending down and smiling widely at the little one and looked ready to tickle her feet.

Click on the picture below for more photos from Beyoncé's trip:

Beyoncé was clearly charmed by one little child while in Haiti Photo: UN OCHA/David Gough



While Beyoncé left her young daughter Blue Ivy at home, the music star took the opportunity to bond with local children. She was guided around the capital Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas by Valerie Amos, the UN's humanitarian affairs chief and emergency relief coordinator and met residents who were affected by the disaster.

In another photo, the "Crazy In Love" singer, who is married to rapper Jay Z, posed with medical staff at the NPH Saint Damien Hospital. She brought joy to the young patients by handing out coloring books and other games while also helping distribute food and water to other locals.

The singer handed out coloring books to children Photo: UN OCHA/David Gough

Wearing ripped jeans and a T-shirt that had the logo "Bey Good" emblazoned across her chest, Beyoncé was also showing support for her own charitable foundation. The Bey Good movement aims to help the less privileged by "giving back," and is also currently fundraising for Nepal following this month's earthquakes.

While it wasn't clear how long Beyoncé visited Haiti, the chart-topper shared her photos on Sunday. Officials have indicated the 2010 disaster took 300,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Photo: UN OCHA/David Gough