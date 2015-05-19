Celebrity week in photos: Lea Michele, George Clooney, Emma Stone and more

While everyone’s favorite shows are coming to an end for the season, televisions most recognizable faces hit Manhattan for the Upfronts. Kerry Washington with the Scandal cast got together just as their season finale aired Thursday while we were introduced to all the new shows that would be hitting your living rooms this fall.

Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick both have new homes on ABC while fellow Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr will be on USA Network in Complications. Also jetting quickly into Manhattan for the NBC Universal Cable Upfronts were Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who cuddled up on the carpet.

Quickly after the event, they were back on the private plane with Popeyes in tow. Lea Michele also made her way back to L.A. after the Fox Upfronts to hang with a special lady – Minnie Mouse.

