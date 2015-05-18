'American Idol' contestant Pia Toscano reveals Jennifer Lopez's career advice

Jennifer Lopez has taken over the music, film and fashion world and isn't afraid to help others achieve success as well. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano revealed to HELLO! how J.Lo has helped her career and even gave personal advice on how to make it in the music industry.

“The night I got eliminated, she told me that I had so many doors shut in my face," Pia, 26, told HELLO! at the Humane Society Gala on May 16. "Don’t you ever take no for an answer and don’t ever give up."

Pia revealed advice Jennifer Lopez gave to her Photo: Getty Images

Despite being eliminated from the show after being considered a frontrunner by Randy Jackson, Steven Tyler, and Jennifer, Pia said the Bronx native still mentors her and even offered a six-date tour.

“Jennifer, I love her. I’m actually doing a few shows [with her]. I’ve been working with her. She’s been amazing to me. She took me under her wing since American Idol," Pia added. "What people don’t realize is how involved the judges are. She’s been an incredible mentor in my life. Just as a friend, offering a different perspective on how I should be treating my career and what it takes to actually put on a huge concert and how difficult it is. She’s just an all-around amazing person.”

Looking gorgeous in a shimmering gold dress, Pia became visibly emotional upon hearing that the upcoming 15th season of the singing competition show would also be its last.

Jennifer is having Pia join her for six performances Photo: Getty Images

“I’ve been watching since I was like 14 years old, and I auditioned five times for American Idol so I cannot believe that it’s coming to an end,” she told reporters, “I actually shed a few tears over it. It became such a personal experience for my family and I. It brought us all together, and it was just a huge part of my life. If it wasn’t for Idol, I wouldn’t be here tonight. I wouldn’t be singing 'I’ll Stand By You,' which is what I sang on Idol that got me through. It’s just a beautiful TV show that creates the impossible dream for us artists.”

Pia is sad that American Idol is ending Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jennifer has announced that she will be hosting her own residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas beginning in January 2016.