Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris make romance official at Billboard Awards

It's official! While all eyes were on Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards, her equally good-looking date turned quite a few heads too. Sunday night marked the first official appearance that Taylor and new beau Calvin Harris made together confirming their status as boyfriend, girlfriend.

The talented duo cuddled and kissed their way through the ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which saw Taylor pick up a number of coveted trophies, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard Achievement Award presented by Samsung.

Click photo below for more pictures:

Photo: Getty Images

It was the pair's reaction as Taylor was announced as the winner of the latter award that caused something of a fan frenzy on social media. Calvin was filmed kissing his leading lady on the cheek and they shared a long embrace – a major moment for the private new couple.

Taylor, 25, and Scottish DJ Calvin, 31, spent most of the night side by side, with Calvin wrapping one arm around the singer. Taylor frequently leaned in close to him as she chatted to other guests, including Ed Sheeran, Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor's brother Austin.





Photo: Getty Images

Taylor looked stunning for her big night in a white, beaded and backless cut-out jumpsuit by Balmain, which showed off her tiny figure.

Her success at the ceremony, and her romance with Calvin weren't the only major talking points. The 1989 singer also opened the show premiering her star-studded video for "Bad Blood." Taylor with her Bad Blood squad that included Zendaya, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, Hailee and Ellen Pompeo introduced the video that also featured Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, Ellie Goulding and Jessica Alba and several more — 17 of her friends in total.

Photo: Getty Images



Taylor and Calvin were first linked together back in February when she was seen at one of his gigs in Sin City. Despite their busy work schedules, they have been seeing each other as much as possible in recent months. Earlier in the week, they were seen on a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, holding hands and looking loved up as they enjoyed some time together as a couple.

We can only hope a collaboration is in the works!