Taylor Swift certainly knows how to keep her fans happy. Not only has she announced the release of her new music video "Bad Blood," but the singer also unveiled the A-list cast starring in it, including Lena Dunham, Kendrick Lamar and Jessica Alba.

The reveal began six days ago when, through Instagram, Taylor introduced her fans to Catastrophe, Taylor's alter-ego, who is the star of her new video.

Taylor Swift as Catastrophe Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift



She then started to slowly reveal pictures of the others, including Ellie Goulding as Destructa X, Hailee Steinfeld as The Trinity, and Karlie Kloss as Knockout.

The cast list has now grown and includes Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge as Frostbite, Paramore singer Hayley Williams as the Crimson Curse, Gigi Hadid as Slay-Z, Martha Hunt as Homeslice, Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiora, Mariska Hargitay as Justice, Serayah as Dilemma, Jessica Alba as Domino, Ellen Pompeo as Luna, Cara Delevingne as Mother Chucker and Zendaya as Cut-Throat. Kendrick Lamar is the only male in the video, starring as Welvin da Great.

Fans have shared their excitement over Mariska and Ellen, as those are two names mentioned often in Taylor's circle. The actresses are known to Taylor's fans as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy and Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU, two strong female characters whom Taylor named her cats after.





Karlie Kloss as Knockout Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift





Ellie Goudling as Destructa X Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

Taylor also confirmed on Twitter that each cast member chose their own character name, writing, "Fun fact about #BadBloodMusicVideo: Each individual actor/actress chose their character's name and persona. CATastrophe*"

A short 56-second teaser clip was also released, leaving fans to speculate that due to the style of the images, the video is a Sin City-style take on friendships. The song is reportedly about the rift between Taylor and fellow pop star Katy Perry.

Watch the teaser clip below:



Word came back in April that the music video may feature several of Taylor's high profile friends when Taylor, Zendaya, Cara Delevingne, and Hayley were snapped wearing large white robes outside set trailers.





Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiora Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift



Rumors are still swirling about who else may star in the music video, with Cara and Selena Gomez both still missing from the Instagram reveal. Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out, as the video will premiere at the Billboard Music Awards on May 17.

Click on the picture below to see the cast revealed so far:



