Portia de Rossi has always been very open about her adult struggle with eating disorders, but in a new docuseries, the Arrested Development alum shares her body image issues as a child. The now happy and healthy star discusses her long history with bulimia and anorexia in an online show called It Got Better.

"I felt tremendous responsibility when I was 12 years old and I was put on a catwalk," the 42-year-old says in an exclusive clip given to Entertainment Tonight. "My modeling agents had told me to go on a diet. So I didn't eat for 10 days before then."

In the episode, which airs May 13, the Scandal actress discusses how her insecurities spiraled from that point forward. "I get up on this catwalk, and I'm a little kid, and I'm posing and trying to be sexy and strutting around," she recalls, "and all the other models are making fun of my bushy eyebrows."

The ridicule led the blonde beauty to binge on comfort food, creating a viscous unhealthy cycle. "I got in the car after that event, and just opened up a bag of my favorite candy and put my whole head in it," she says. "And I think, 'S--t, what have I done? I just undid two weeks worth of dieting.' I mean, I'm 12 years old. So then I vomit. Erase the feelings with food, erase the food by vomiting... but you're still left with the shame."

Hoping to help others with her story, Portia reveals her emotional story adding, "It makes me emotional just thinking about that day. Ugh. It's just horrible."

