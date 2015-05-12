It's baby number three for Kristin Cavallari! The 28-year-old former Hills star revealed Monday that she is pregnant with her third child. She and husband Jay Cutler already have two sons, Camden, 2, and Jaxon, 12 months.

"I'm announcing big news on my app today! Search Kristin Cavallari in the App Store. #EmeraldDuv," she teased fans on Twitter. Once the app was downloaded, there was a message from Kristin. "We’re at it again! Thrilled to announce baby number 3 is on the way! The cutler crew just keeps on growin," she captioned a pic standing in front of her two sons with her hands in the shape of a heart around her stomach.

Kristin announced she is pregnant with her third child Photo: Kristin Cavallari app

The news comes after the blonde beauty was coy about adding to her brood while attending the annual JDFR LA Imagine Gala on Saturday with her Chicago Bears quarterback husband. Right now our hands are full," she told US Weekly magazine. And last August she suggested she was in no rush to have more kids. “Before we had children, Jay and I both wanted four, and now we’re thinking three," she told Michigan Avenue magazine. "But, we’re just going to have to see how it goes. Right now the last thing on my mind is having another baby, but it is a ton of fun."

Kristin and Jay have said they want four children Photo: Getty Images

The starlet has been vocal about her love of motherhood and is even releasing a book, Balancing in Heels , later this year. “You just have so much more love in your life,” Kristin told Line magazine’s Fall/Winter issue last year. “Motherhood really makes you realize what’s important in life and puts everything into perspective. It’s the hardest but most rewarding job.”

Kristin already has two sons Camden and Jaxon Photo: Instagram/ @kristincavallari

Congrats to the Cutlers!