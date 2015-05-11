Emma Stone usually keeps quiet about her love life. But when a Hollywood legend does the interview, you answer. Diane Keaton took on the role of journalist in the latest issue of Interview magazine, asking the vivacious actress about her fans, beauty and then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

"Andrew Garfield said, 'Working with Emma was like diving into a thrilling, twisting river and never holding on to the sides,'" Diane said in the interview. "'From the start. To the end. Spontaneous. In the moment. Present. Terrifying. Vital. The only way acting with someone should be.' My God. I mean, what did you feel when you heard such a dream-come-true observation?"

Emma called Andrew "poetic" in a new interview Photo: Getty Images

Emma laughed as she listened to the 69-year-old read aloud the quote saying, "He is such a poet. But that's the way he writes in general. So I hear it and of course my heart swells up."

These gushing comments came before it was announced that the couple of three years had taken a break since Andrew, 31, is currently filming Martin Scorsese's new film Silence in Taiwan. "He's thrown himself into the project to the detriment of all else," a source told People. "But it's too early to say the relationship is over." Andrew was also noticeably absent from this year's Golden Globes and Oscars, where Emma was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Andrew and Emma have split following a three year romance Photo: Getty Images

Aside from boy talk, the two actresses also chatted about unconventional beauty, making Emma reveal an unknown tidbit about Diane. "So, Emma, look. The way I see it is, you're unconventionally beautiful," Diane said. "But when you think of beauty, how do you define it?"

Emma responded saying, "Our tastes are pretty similar, based on your book and what I've seen on your Pinterest board." Diane, whose 48 boards feature a lot of grey-colored interior design and photography inspiration, laughed at the comment. "Oh my God," she said.

Emma revealed she follows Diane on Pinterest Photo: Getty Images



And if trolling Pinterest wasn't enough to make you think Emma was down-to-earth and humble, her comments about her fans will. She said, "When someone comes up to you and says something truly heartfelt about work you've done, that means a lot."