Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate engagement with intimate party

Best party throwers ever? After celebrating her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their impending nuptials the next night with an engagement party. The couple were joined by their closest friends and family members for an intimate dinner at Soho House in West Hollywood.

The Modern Family star's 21-year-old son documented the night on Instagram, sharing a photo of the group watching Arnold Schwarzenegger give a toast to the happy couple. Manolo poked fun at the attractive pair, writing: "Congratulations to these two ugly people. It's so sad, but luckily they have me to aspire to, physically. #Congration #YouDoneIt #HappiestCoupleEver #EngagementParty #PapaJoeVolume2 #TerminatorGaveASpeech #HostedByBarryPeele."

Gracias again @barrypeele #engagement party. ❤️ @joemanganiello Te❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 9, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT

Meanwhile the Hot Pursuit actress also shared a series of photos from the night, including one of herself with her husband-to-be. "Gracias again @barrypeele #engagement party. @joemanganiello," she captioned the image.

Sofia and the Magic Mike XXL star got engaged in December after a whirlwind romance. The 42-year-old actress recently revealed that they have set a date for their wedding and said it would be a big celebration. "Yeah we have a date," Sofia told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show. "It was kind of difficult because we're both working, and you never know what's going to come in our work. But we had to stick to it because it was impossible to book a place with short notice."

While she did not reveal the wedding date, Sofia did admit that the guest list would be large. "I had to invite like all my family and Joe has a lot of friends, so it became bigger and bigger and bigger," she said.

Wedding planning will come as a welcome distraction for Sofia, who has been embroiled in a battle with her ex Nick Loeb over embryos they created while they were still together. The actress recently broke her silence on Nick's fight to use the embryos and become a single parent, stating that his lawsuit "makes no sense."

A child "needs a loving relationship of parents that get along, that don't hate each other," she explained during an interview with Howard Stern. "I don't hate him but obviously he has a problem. A kid needs parents. I wouldn't want to bring kids to the world where it's already set against them. It would be so selfish."

As for if she sees children in her and Joe's future, she shared with Cosmo for Latinas, “When you’re with somebody that hasn’t had kids, and you want to start a relationship, of course there’s always that question. And if it happens, it will be something that will make us very happy, but it’s not a priority in our lives.”