Brooklyn Decker looked stunning per usual while attending the 10th annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala in Austin, but it was her tiny baby bump that was her best accessory of the night. Just two days after taking to Instagram to announce she was expecting her first child with husband Andy Roddick, the blonde beauty looked radiant in a silky blue spaghetti strap dress that showed off a hint of her growing belly.

Photo: Getty Images

The model and actress came out to support her husband and father-to-be's charity that "works with the Austin community to expand opportunities for young people to learn, thrive and succeed."

During the event, Elton John, who performed at the soiree, suggested some names for the future parents. The father of two shared on stage that he and the couple talked boy names backstage including Bilbo in honor of The Hobbit character and Rory after The Lord of the Rings actor Rory Sherman.

Andy also got some early practice at the Retail Me Not sponsored event as he worked with some of the young students his foundation benefits to present the different speakers and auction items.

Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a night out at iHeartRadio's Country Festival in Austin. This time, the Grace and Frankie star opted to cover her baby bump in a long and loose vertically striped sparkly maxi dress.

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier that day, the 28-year-old revealed the news of her pregnancy on social media writing, "So this happened... #the3ofus." Andy and Brooklyn married in 2009 and always had kids planned for their future. "I love kids. I definitely want kids," she told People magazine last year. "I just have to figure out the timing of that."

Photo: Instagram/@brooklynddecker

The timing seems to be right now as it was confirmed by the duo's rep that they would be expecting "a new addition to their family in the autumn of this year."