Diane Keaton has dated many of Hollywood's leading men over the years, but apparently has her eyes on Channing Tatum to finally settle down. The 69-year-old actress jokingly revealed she wants to marry the Magic Mike star while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 6.

"I never got married. So the fact that somebody could live for 40 years with someone and be devoted to that person — that moves me and I'm profoundly affected by it," she said on the show. Ellen responded saying, "It's not too late!" Diane then quipped, "Who’s gonna? Wait, oh — Channing Tatum?"

Diane revealed she would marry Channing Tatum Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The talk show host informed the Annie Hall star that he was already married to Jenna Dewan, something Diane couldn't wrap her head around. "I’m sorry? Channing Tatum is actually married to someone else, not me?" she questioned.

After joking back and forth for a moment about wanting to marry the hunky actor, Ellen asked Diane seriously if she would consider marriage. "There will be somebody," said Ellen. "Love doesn’t have an expiration date. You can fall in love any time at any age. You just say I am ready for it." Diane replied, "I'm ready for it."

Diane revealed she likes her men hairy Photo: Getty Images

The blunt movie star even said that a man's "thing" was her favorite part of the opposite sex, that she likes men hairy and she's been with a guy both twice and half her age.

While it remains to be seen whether or not the ageless beauty will ever marry, she has dated legends like Warren Beatty and Al Pacino. The actress has spoken openly on her thoughts about marriage. "I don't think that because I'm not married it's made my life any less," she said in a July 2001 interview. "That old maid myth is garbage."

Diane and Warren Beatty seen here in 1981 Photo: Getty Images

Not one to worry about age defining her, Diane waited until her 50s to adopt children. Her daughter Dexter was adopted in 1996 and her son Duke in 2001. "Motherhood has completely changed me," she said in 2003. "It's just about the most completely humbling experience that I've ever had."